What's your favorite Brewers ball park tradition?

It's almost time for the Brewers home opener at American Family Field. We wanted to know about your favorite ball park traditions!
Posted at 2:40 PM, Apr 02, 2024
The Brewer's home opener at American Family Field is Tuesday afternoon.

While tailgating may be out of most people's plans because of the weather, we wanted to know what your favorite ball park traditions are.

We came up with three options for you to vote on:

  1. The famous Racing Sausages
  2. Sing "Roll Out the Barrel"
  3. Bernie Brewer's Home Run Slide.

So far, voters have the Sausages in first place with "Roll Out the Barrel" in second. Poor Bernie is last in third place.
