MILWAUKEE (AP) — Right-handed pitcher Antonio Senzatela has signed a one-year contract to remain with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Brewers announced the deal Wednesday without disclosing terms. The Brewers also designated first baseman/outfielder Tyler Black for assignment.

Senzatela turns 32 on Jan. 21. He went 11-5 with a 4.05 ERA and four saves in 57 combined relief appearances with the Colorado Rockies and Brewers this past season after spending most of his career as a starter.

He was 2-3 with a 5.14 ERA and one save in 23 games with the Brewers, who acquired him at the trade deadline in a deal that sent pitcher Mark Manfredi and minor league utilityman Juan Martinez to the Rockies. Senzatela was 9-2 with a 3.61 ERA and three saves in 34 games with Colorado.

Senzatela allowed two unearned runs over 4 1/3 innings while helping the Brewers win their first World Series title.

He owns a 54-64 record with a 5.09 ERA in 235 career appearances, including 145 starts. Senzatela pitched for the Rockies from 2017-26.

Black, 26, played nine games for Milwaukee this past season and went 9 for 27 with no homers and seven RBIs. He hit .246 with a .368 on-base percentage, seven homers, 44 RBIs and 23 steals in 103 games with Triple-A Nashville.

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