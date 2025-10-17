Two Brewers players from Los Angeles shared a dugout in high school; their coach knew they'd make it big

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif — As the Brewers take on the Dodgers in Los Angeles for a chance to go to the World Series, for many of the Brew Crew, it's actually a bit of a homecoming.

The Brewers have eight players who were born in California. Of those eight, five are from the Los Angeles area. That includes Jake Bauers and Trevor Megill, who both went to Marina High School in Huntington Beach, which is about 36 miles south of Dodger Stadium. In fact, they actually were at the same school for about a year and a half.

Trevor Megill, pitcher, played at Marina High School for about a year and a half. Jake Bauers, first baseman and outfielder, played there all four years.

Their former high school coach, Robert Marshall, knew from an early age that these two baseball players were special.

Coach Robert Marshall on Trevor Megill: "Like I said, the guy was a great ball player, a phenom. (He) could throw. Like I said, he also could swing the bat, and he would launch balls. But he was a big guy. He knew his focus was pitching."

Coach Robert Marshall on Jake Bauers: "The maturity I saw with Jake Bauers was phenomenal. He was just an incredible player. The thing about Jake was - a phenom. He was dedicated, and it's the same thing I shared earlier. The thing about being an elite athlete - you can be a great baseball player - but what makes that next level was Jake was determined. He was dedicated."

Bauers has been in the MLB for 6 years. This is his 2nd season with the Brewers. This is Megill's 5th year in the MLB and 3rd season with the Brewers.

The other Brewers from California include Robert Gasser, Jared Koening, Nick Mears, Joey Ortiz, Brice Turang, Andrew Vuaghn, and Christian Yelich.

