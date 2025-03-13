tv32 expands local sports coverage with Milwaukee Brewers games

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — NBC 26 and WACY-TV (tv32) are excited to announce a new partnership with the Milwaukee Brewers, bringing three spring training and ten regular-season games to local audiences this season. This addition strengthens tv32’s commitment to providing high-quality local sports coverage to fans throughout Northeast Wisconsin.

"This partnership enables us to connect more of our tv32 viewers with Brewers baseball,” said Jaclyn Clark, Station Manager at NBC 26. "The opportunity allows us to continue building out our local sports footprint, making it even easier for fans to catch their favorite team in action."

“We are excited to be partnering with tv32 to provide fans more options and access to watch Brewers baseball in Northeast Wisconsin” said Greg Scalzo, Vice President/Market Manager – GKB Milwaukee.

Broadcast schedule

Spring training games:

· Saturday, March 15 – 3:00 p.m. vs. Los Angeles Angels

· Sunday, March 16 – 3:00 p.m. vs. Cleveland Guardians

· Friday, March 21 – 8:00 p.m. vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Regular Season Games:

· Monday, March 31 – 1:00 p.m. vs. Kansas City Royals (Home Opener)

· Tuesday, April 15 – 6:30 p.m. vs. Detroit Tigers

· Tuesday, May 20 – 6:30 p.m. vs. Baltimore Orioles

· Tuesday, June 17 – 7:00 p.m. at Chicago Cubs

· Tuesday, June 24 – 6:30 p.m. vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

· Tuesday, July 8 – 6:30 p.m. vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

· Tuesday, July 29 – 6:30 p.m. vs. Chicago Cubs

· Tuesday, Aug. 5 – 6:00 p.m. at Atlanta Braves

· Tuesday, Aug. 19 – 7:00 p.m. at Chicago Cubs

· Tuesday, Sept. 9 – 7:00 p.m. vs. Texas Rangers

This expanded coverage ensures Brewers fans across Northeast Wisconsin can follow the action from spring training through the regular season on tv32.