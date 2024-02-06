The Brewers prepare for spring training by packing up equipment

Spring training for the Milwaukee Brewers is just a week away. Tuesday morning, crews loaded up thousands of baseballs, bats and all kinds of Brew Crew gear.

"Approximately 20,500 baseballs, 1,000 baseball bats, 200 batting helmets, 2,000 shirts, 250 batting gloves, 400 batting practice jerseys, 200 game jerseys, 300 baseball pants, 500 pairs of socks, 20 cases of bubble gum and 60 cases of sunflower seeds will be among the items packed" Milwaukee Brewers

It was all hands on deck inside of American Family Field. Everyone was making sure equipment was loaded up for the 18,000 mile drive to Maryvale, Arizona. The racing sausages were even there to make sure nothing was left behind. Tyler Barnes, Senior VP of Communications said they're even trying to pack up winter too.

"All of us here and I think everybody throughout Wisconsin, we see this as the first official day of summer," says Barnes.

Hundreds of staff have already gone ahead of the truck which is expected to make it to Arizona on Saturday.

"It is a big operation," said Barnes. "We really do move probably about 75% to 80% of our staff — especially on our baseball operation side — relocates down there for about seven weeks and then we come back here like a freight train at the end of March and we’re ready to go.”

The road to spring training lies ahead and hopefully so much more.

"The road to the world series always starts today with the packing of the truck and hopefully it ends with, you know only one team gets to win the last game of the Major League Baseball season and hopefully it's us," said Barnes.