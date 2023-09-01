Sunday Brewers game to air exclusively on Peacock

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers' final game in their series against the Philadelphia Phillies will air exclusively on Peacock, the Brewers announced Friday.

The game, scheduled for 12:05 p.m. on Sunday, is part of the MLB Sunday Leadoff.

Analyst Bill Schroeder will take part in the broadcast, alongside play-by-play announcer Brendan Burke and analyst Ben Davis. Ahmeed Fareed and Nick Swisher will be the on-field reporters.

The Brewers said pregame coverage will begin at 11:30 a.m. with fans able to access all the coverage through the Peacock app with a Peacock premium subscription.