Sign for Craig Counsell Park in Whitefish Bay vandalized after Brewers skipper leaves for Cubs

The sign for Craig Counsell Park in Whitefish Bay was defaced with a profanity overnight after news broke that the former Brewers skipper was leaving to manage the rival Chicago Cubs.
Posted at 8:12 AM, Nov 07, 2023
A three-letter profanity was added to the sign with spray paint overnight.

The news that Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell is trading in Brew City for the Windy City was a move not many people saw coming.

“When I heard the news, I thought it was a joke in all honesty,” said Art Debaere, owner of Champions Sports Bar in Kenosha.

The Cubs are certainly paying. Counsell’s new contract has a price tag of over $40 million, now making him the highest-paid manager in the league.

But money isn't everything for fans like Clint Truax. It’s also about loyalty.

“I'll be there the first time they're playing the Cubs so I can boo him,” Truax said.

