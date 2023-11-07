Sign for Craig Counsell Park in Whitefish Bay vandalized after Brewers skipper leaves for Cubs

The sign for Craig Counsell Park in Whitefish Bay was defaced with a profanity overnight after news broke that the former Brewers skipper was leaving to manage the rival Chicago Cubs.

A three-letter profanity was added to the sign with spray paint overnight.

TMJ4

The news that Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell is trading in Brew City for the Windy City was a move not many people saw coming.

“When I heard the news, I thought it was a joke in all honesty,” said Art Debaere, owner of Champions Sports Bar in Kenosha.

The Cubs are certainly paying. Counsell’s new contract has a price tag of over $40 million, now making him the highest-paid manager in the league.

But money isn't everything for fans like Clint Truax. It’s also about loyalty.

“I'll be there the first time they're playing the Cubs so I can boo him,” Truax said.