Sal Bando, former Brewers general manager, player dies from cancer

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A former Milwaukee Brewers general manager and player passed away Friday night, the team announced Saturday.

Sal Bando passed away in Oconomowoc at the age of 78, after a five-year battle with cancer.

Bando is a former third baseman for the Brewers. He played with the team for five seasons from 1977-1981 and was part of the first Brewers postseason team.

Following his playing career, he joined the Brewers' front office and in 1991, he was named the sixth general manager in franchise history. According to the Brewers, he held that position until 1999.

Milwaukee Brewers

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Sal Bando," said Brewers President - Business Operations Rick Schlesinger. "Sal impacted the organization proudly for many years as both a player and as an executive. His addition to the team in 1977 helped establish the first great era of Brewers baseball. Our heartfelt condolences go out to Sal's loved ones."

A statement from the Bando family read: "It is with a heavy heart, the Bando family is sad to announce the passing of its beloved husband and father, Sal, who last night lost his battle with cancer that began over five years ago. Sandy, Sal's wife of 54 years, and sons Sal Jr., Sonny and Stef, send their love to family, friends and fans who mourn the loss of a humble and faithful man."