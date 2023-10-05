Pregame festivities prove Milwaukee Brewers fans don't get discouraged

The Brewers were eliminated from the postseason after losing Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series to the Diamondbacks 5-2 Wednesday night.

Brewers fans came out in numbers as many of them held onto the chance to advance in the series after a tough loss on Tuesday. They weren't discouraged heading into Game 2 and their pregame festivities proved that.

If there's one thing to learn about Milwaukee, it is that people know how to tailgate!

TMJ4 Michael Krause, Greyson Maulick, and Noah Koleske from Madison enjoying a simple tailgate.

"It feels good to be in the postseason," Terry Brei from Appleton said prior to the game.

Across the parking lot was a tailgate that sparked some interest.

Brian Haagensen and his brother Todd dyed their beards blue for 10 seasons now. They said they were optimistic for this Wild Card Series.

TMJ4 Milwaukee Brewers fans at American Family Field on Oct. 4, 2023

"I actually appreciate it for the first time this year," Brian said. "I have seen them bunt a couple of times. And small balls win games."

When asked about the World Series...

"Not yet, one game at a time at this point," Brian said.

Irving Ortiz agrees.

"Take it game by game, you gotta," Ortiz said.

He got to enjoy the tailgate and the game with his dad, Augustine, by his side. They added their own touch to the pregame.

TMJ4 Irving Ortiz and his dad Agustine Ortiz from Elkhorn were hopeful for the Brewers.

"Arrachera, and brats and burgers, just for us," Augustine said.

"A little bit of the Mexican with the American, with the Wisconsin," Ortiz said.

Meanwhile, Terry was giving Brewers fans a look into the future with his robotic bartender.

TMJ4

"What you are seeing here has been a 4-0. Every time this is pouring drinks, the Brewers have won," Terry said.

Terry's tailgate brought quite the crowd before Wednesday's game. His bartender was accepting tips after each pour!

"We collect donations from the folks that are coming by and haven't seen anything like this before," Terry shared. "Those proceeds go to the local Boys and Girls Club."

And at the end of the day...

"Go, Brewers!"