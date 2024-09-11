Players from the 1982 Milwaukee Brewers team react to new movie about their historic season

The story of the 1982 Milwaukee Brewers is hitting the big screen.

The film is called "Just a Bit Outside: The Story of the 1982 Milwaukee Brewers."

Reporter Sydni Eure heard from the players themselves as they took us through the historic season.

Watch: Historic 1982 Brewers season hits the big screen.

Story of the 1982 Brewers is hitting the big screen

You may think you know the story of the 1982 team, but you may have never heard it quite like this. Excitement is growing for Wednesday night's premiere, as several former players will be back in Milwaukee to watch it on the big screen, including former Brewers pitchers Moose and Jim Slaton.

Both were a part of the 1982 trip to the World Series, and say the movie is a journey of highs and lows, all from the players' point of view.

TMJ4 Jim Slaton and Moose Haas, former Milwaukee Brewers players.

"It's always exciting," says Slaton. "I mean, coming back here to Milwaukee, everything has been first class and we're really excited to see the film."

Director Sean Hanish says he's excited to share the film and is thankful to everyone who has already made the premiere a sold out experience.

