Pat Murphy agrees to multi-year contract extension with Milwaukee Brewers

PHOENIX — The Milwaukee Brewers and Manager Pat Murphy have agreed to a multi-year contract extension, President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Matt Arnold announced Friday.

Murphy, 67, will start his third season as Brewers manager this spring. He sports a 190-134 (.586) record over his first two seasons, notably winning the National League Central division in both seasons. Murphy was also named the National League Manager of the Year in both of his first two years.

“Pat Murphy has been an incredible partner and leader here for over a decade,” said Arnold. "I'm thrilled that we have been able to come up with a framework that keeps Murph with the Brewers for years to come and maintains the special relationship that we have established. I look forward to continuing the pursuit of a World Series championship with Murph and his staff."

Watch: Pat Murphy agrees to contract extension with Brewers:

The following information was provided by the Milwaukee Brewers:

Last season, Murphy led the Brewers to a franchise-record 97 wins as the team posted the best record in the Major Leagues (97-65) and went on to defeat the rival Cubs in the National League Division Series for its first postseason series win since the 2018 National League Division Series against Colorado. In 2024, he led the team to a 93-69 record en route to the division title.

Murphy spent eight seasons (2016-23) as Brewers bench coach prior to being named the 20th manager in franchise history, replacing Craig Counsell on November 15, 2023. Prior to joining the Brewers, he served as interim manager of the San Diego Padres in 2015, replacing Bud Black on June 16 that season (42-54, .438).

In addition to his Major League experience, Murphy managed in the Padres farm system from 2011-15 at Class-A Eugene (2011-12), Triple-A Tucson (2013) and Triple-A El Paso (2014-15), going 273-230 (.543). He served San Diego as special assistant to baseball operations in 2010.

Murphy has also had a distinguished career in the college coaching ranks, spending 25 years as a head coach at Maryville College (1983), Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Colleges (1986-87), the University of Notre Dame (1988-94) and Arizona State University (1995-2009). He went 1,000-457-4 (.686) as a college coach and was on pace to become the winningest coach in NCAA history at the time he transitioned into professional coaching. In addition to his head coaching experience, he was assistant coach at Florida Atlantic University (1984-85).

Murphy spent the majority of his head coaching career at Arizona State University, where he went 629-284-1 (.689). He earned 1998 National Coach of the Year honors after leading the Sun Devils to the National Championship game. He won PAC-10 Coach of the Year honors four times (2000, ‘07-09). While at the University of Notre Dame, Murphy posted a record of 318-116-1 (.732) and was named Midwest Collegiate Conference Coach of the Year three times (1989-90, ‘92).

Murphy was born in Syracuse, NY and resides in Mesa, Arizona. He has a daughter named Keli and three sons, Kai, Austin and Jaxon. His son, Kai, is an outfielder in the Padres organization.