Northwestern Mutual is the new jersey patch partner for the Milwaukee Brewers

MILWAUKEE — Northwestern Mutual is becoming the Milwaukee Brewers' "official financial planning and first-ever jersey patch partner," the team announced Friday.

According to a news release, the partnership will help the financial company increase its brand exposure.

You can see the custom Northwestern Mutual branded patch debut on the sleeve of Brewers player jerseys during Friday’s home game against the Washington Nationals.

The patch features the logo in Brewers navy blue and white, with inverted colors based on the style of jersey, according to the Brewers.

Read the full announcement below, and watch their press conference at the top of this article.