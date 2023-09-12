New York Mets hiring Brewers' David Stearns as president of baseball operations, reports say

MILWAUKEE — Brewers President of Baseball Operations David Stearns will be hired by the New York Mets once the 2023 season ends, according to multiple reports.

ESPN's Jeff Passan called the move a 'monumental' hire for the Mets.

The New York Mets are hiring David Stearns as president of baseball operations, sources familiar with the situation tell ESPN.



A monumental addition to the organization, Stearns, 38, will take over officially once the regular season is over. The new era of the Mets begins soon. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) September 12, 2023

Stearns was named the Brewers General Manager in 2015, succeeding Doug Melvin. At the time, he was the youngest GM in MLB history.

In 2019, Stearns was promoted to president of baseball operations and general manager. After the next season, Matt Arnold became GM, while Stearns remained as president of baseball operations.