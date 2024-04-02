Watch Now
New parking system experiencing delays during Brewers 2024 Home Opener

Posted at 6:56 PM, Apr 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-02 19:56:04-04

MILWAUKEE — Some Milwaukee Brewers fans are experiencing issues activating their parking passes on the MLB Ballpark App during the Brewers 2024 Home Opener on Tuesday, April 2.

According to a press release, the Milwaukee Brewers announced the 'state-of-the-art parking system' on Monday, Feb. 5. Fans would simply have to type in their license plate on the MLB Ballpark App, or scan a QR code.

The new parking system debuted on Tuesday, at the Brewers 2024 Home Opener, with the hopes of expediting the parking process, and help alleviate backups that often occur during peak entry times.

However according to an 'X' post from the Milwaukee Brewers, multiple people are experiencing issues connecting to the app.

In the meantime, parking ambassadors will be going through each lot with handheld scanners to assist fans.

Due to the connectivity issues, no violation notices will be issued on Tuesday.

