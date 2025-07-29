New Brewers catcher Jansen is from Appleton, and grew up with T-Rats ties

MILWAUKEE (NBC 26) — New Brewers catcher Danny Jansen knows Wisconsin well.

Not only did Jansen grow up in the Appleton area and graduate from Appleton West High School, his family also bolsters a strong connection with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

When he was young, Jansen's family hosted Timber Rattlers players, including five-time MLB All-Star outfielder Adam Jones.

This was before the Timber Rattlers were affiliated with the Brewers. At the time, the T-Rats were the low-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.

Despite his ties to Wisconsin, Jansen told reporters Tuesday he did not grow up a Brewers fan.

"You're not going to want to hear it, but my parents grew up in Chicago," he said. "We moved when I was two to Appleton, so I stuck with the family on basically the sports. Football, baseball, all that stuff."

Duane Burleson/AP Tampa Bay Rays' Danny Jansen celebrates after scoring against the Detroit Tigers during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 9, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Jansen said he did go to American Family Field to watch games growing up, calling it "always an awesome time."

The Brewers traded for Jansen Monday. The 30-year-old catcher is expected to provide the Brewers with a second option behind starter William Contreras, who has been playing much of the season with a hand injury.

Click here to view Jansen's career stats.

Charlie Riedel/AP Tampa Bay Rays' Danny Jansen watches his sacrifice fly to score a run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Tuesday, June 24, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Milwaukee continues a crucial series with the Cubs Tuesday night. You can watch Tuesday's game on WACY tv-32, with coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m.