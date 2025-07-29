New Brewers catcher Jansen is from Appleton, and grew up with T-Rats ties

MILWAUKEE (NBC 26) — New Brewers catcher Danny Jansen knows Wisconsin well.
Not only did Jansen grow up in the Appleton area and graduate from Appleton West High School, his family also bolsters a strong connection with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.
When he was young, Jansen's family hosted Timber Rattlers players, including five-time MLB All-Star outfielder Adam Jones.
This was before the Timber Rattlers were affiliated with the Brewers. At the time, the T-Rats were the low-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.
Despite his ties to Wisconsin, Jansen told reporters Tuesday he did not grow up a Brewers fan.
"You're not going to want to hear it, but my parents grew up in Chicago," he said. "We moved when I was two to Appleton, so I stuck with the family on basically the sports. Football, baseball, all that stuff."
Jansen said he did go to American Family Field to watch games growing up, calling it "always an awesome time."
The Brewers traded for Jansen Monday. The 30-year-old catcher is expected to provide the Brewers with a second option behind starter William Contreras, who has been playing much of the season with a hand injury.
Click here to view Jansen's career stats.
Milwaukee continues a crucial series with the Cubs Tuesday night. You can watch Tuesday's game on WACY tv-32, with coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m.