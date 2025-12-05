Milwaukee Brewers unveil powder blue alternate jersey honoring team legends

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers revealed their newest alternate jersey Thursday, featuring a powder-blue design that celebrates the city’s industrial heritage and honors legendary players from the 1980s era.

The retro-inspired jersey pays tribute to legends like Robin Yount, Paul Molitor and Rollie Fingers, as well as many colorful personalities of “Harvey’s Wallbangers” and the unforgettable moments of the 1980s.

“We want this jersey to represent the Milwaukee aesthetic — vibrant, historic and full of character — while also serving as a bridge to the past and present eras of Brewers baseball,” said Brewers President of Business Operations Rick Schlesinger. “Powder blue is a nostalgic color for baseball fans, and we’ve reimagined it in a way that feels fresh and uniquely ours.”

The alternate jersey will make its on-field debut during 2026 spring training. Fans can purchase a limited run of replica jerseys and a powder-blue merchandise collection starting Friday at the Brewers Team Store.

The jersey unveiling coincides with the team’s annual clubhouse sale, which runs Dec. 5-7 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The sale features savings of up to 80% off merchandise, apparel and game-used memorabilia. Fans can access the sale by entering the left-field entrance and following the posted signs to the visiting clubhouse located on the service level.

The event is cashless; admission and parking are free.

