Milwaukee Brewers stadium funding: Assembly committee holds public meeting

MILWAUKEE — Happening today - an Assembly committee will hold a public hearing regarding the $700-million Milwaukee Brewers stadium funding.

The Committee on State Affairs will host the public hearing at Wisconsin State Fair Park today at 11 a.m.

According to the agenda, the public hearing will include topics related to the funding for improvements of the ballpark facilities.

BREWERS NEWS | Milwaukee Brewers season ends: Diamondbacks win 5-2 to sweep NL Wild Card Series

Assembly Bill 438 relates to baseball park district administration and funding improvement of professional baseball park facilities.

And Assembly Bill 439 relates to funding for the improvement of baseball park facilities and making an appropriation.

Republican legislators announced a bill devoting more than $614 million in public funding to repair and renovate the Brewers stadium.

The newest plan says Milwaukee and Milwaukee County would cover about $200 million of the $700 million funding bill.

Brewers president of operations Rick Schlesinger says it would cost roughly $20 million to winterize the park - this bill still needs to be approved by the state legislature and Governor Evers.

The team would contribute about $100 million and extend its lease at American Family Field through 2050 - keeping the team here in MLB's smallest market for another 27 years.