Milwaukee Brewers revert to ending alcohol sales after 7th inning: MLB

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers are reverting alcohol sales back to after the 7th inning, according to MLB.com.

Back in April, the team announced they would begin selling alcoholic beverages past the seventh inning (into the eighth inning) during games.

Now, about a month later, MLB's Adam McCalvy writes that "the seventh-inning stretch will once again represent last call for a cold one for Brewers fans."

The month of April turned out to be a trial run. The Brewers decided to revert to the old policy, with MLB.com reporting alcohol sales will end at the end of the seventh inning starting with Monday night’s series opener against the LA Dodgers at American Family Field.

The MLB cites Brewers spokesperson Tyler Barnes, who said, “We’ve got two homestands under our belts and there have not been any serious issues with general behavior related to the extended sales... But what we’ve found is that the amount of time we’ve extended it by averages it out to 15 minutes extra. Because it’s late in the game, the sale of alcohol and all concessions drops off a cliff once you get to the eighth inning. The amount of sales we were experiencing was just not significant.”

The MLB notes this move is the club erring "on the side of caution and practicality," citing the vast majority of alcohol sales still happening before the eighth inning. The Brewers are home all week against the Dodgers and then the Royals.

The club did note that it was intended to be a test run.