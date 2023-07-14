Milwaukee Brewers reveal 2024 Regular-Season Schedule

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers revealed Thursday the team’s 2024 regular-season schedule, starting March 28 against the New York Mets at Citi Field.

According to a news release, the home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, April 2 against the Minnesota Twins at American Family Field.

After the opening series in New York against the Mets (March 28, 30-31), the Brewers are scheduled to host the Minnesota Twins (April 2-3) and Seattle Mariners (April 5-7) for the first homestand of the season.

Read the full announcement below: