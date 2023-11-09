Watch Now
Milwaukee Brewers purchase nearly 2-acre site near American Family Field

The Brewers organization purchased 1.8 acres at 600 S. 44th St. for $2.1 million, state real estate records filed Nov. 7 show.
Posted at 12:58 PM, Nov 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-09 13:58:34-05

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers purchased an almost 2-acre site near American Family Field in Milwaukee, according to the Milwaukee Business Journal.

The Brewers organization purchased 1.8 acres at 600 S. 44th St. for $2.1 million, state real estate records filed Nov. 7 show. The land is home to the National Salvage Recycling Center.

BizJournal reports that a spokesperson for the Brewers said the purchase allows "for continued meeting of storage needs." The team did not provide additional details on what those specific needs are.

On Wednesday, a state legislative committee approved amendments to the American Family Field ballpark bill. It would fund maintenance and repairs at the stadium and keep the Brewers in Milwaukee through 2050.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
