Milwaukee Brewers purchase nearly 2-acre site near American Family Field

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers purchased an almost 2-acre site near American Family Field in Milwaukee, according to the Milwaukee Business Journal.

The Brewers organization purchased 1.8 acres at 600 S. 44th St. for $2.1 million, state real estate records filed Nov. 7 show. The land is home to the National Salvage Recycling Center.

BizJournal reports that a spokesperson for the Brewers said the purchase allows "for continued meeting of storage needs." The team did not provide additional details on what those specific needs are.

On Wednesday, a state legislative committee approved amendments to the American Family Field ballpark bill. It would fund maintenance and repairs at the stadium and keep the Brewers in Milwaukee through 2050.