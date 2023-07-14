Milwaukee Brewers host Negro Leagues Tribute Game against Atlanta Braves

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers said Thursday they host the annual Negro Leagues Tribute Game on Friday, July 21 at 7:10 p.m. against the Atlanta Braves.

A pre-game ceremony is scheduled to honor "the impact of the Negro Leagues with a meaningful 'Pass the Bat' ceremony where RBI Athlete, Martel Freeland, will pass a bat to collect signatures from Charles Willis (Birmingham Black Barons outfielder, 1950), Tommy Hayes (Memphis Red Sox catcher, 1957 and Birmingham Black Barons catcher, 1958), Brewers Alum Larry Hisle and a current Milwaukee Brewers player. The signatures represent the past, current and future generations of African American players and their impact on the game of baseball and beyond. Both Willis and Hayes will throw out the ceremonial first pitch and be available for photos on the field level concourse during the first inning," according to a news release.

Tickets are available on their website, the American Family Field Box Office and at 1-800-933-7890.

Read the full announcement below: