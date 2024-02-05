Milwaukee Brewers hope to make parking easier with new license plate recognition technology

Beginning with the 2024 season, the Milwaukee Brewers will use new technology to make parking easier. They are partnering with the locally owned and operated Interstate Parking Company to use the new license plate recognition tech.

Here's how it works:

Once parked in the American Family Field parking lots, fans with prepaid digital parking will activate their parking session by typing in their license plate on the MLB Ballpark app. Fans purchasing day-of parking will scan a QR code posted on signs in the lot, then enter their information.

Officials say the new process should help alleviate backups.

The Brewers say they are the first pro sports team in the country to use the new tech at this scale.

Learn more on the Brewers' website.

Here is some more "at a glance" information, provided by the Brewers:



Two options for parking at American Family Field: Pre-paid or day-of. Fans are strongly encouraged to pre-pay for parking to secure a parking spot at a lower cost than day-of parking rates.

Pre-paid parking passes will be digitally delivered via the MLB Ballpark app where fans will go to activate their pre-paid parking by simply typing in their license plate.

Day of game parking purchases can be made by scanning the unique QR code posted on signs in each lot, type in their license plate and then pay via Apple Pay, Google Pay or credit card. If a fan is unable to scan a QR code, parking ambassadors will be available onsite to assist or fans can visit a pay station at the ballpark.

Fans will enter American Family Field parking lots as usual; all entries remain the same with one additional entrance for Season Seat Holders and Suiteholders who have Gold parking, accessed by entering from Brewers Blvd. Parking attendants will be onsite to direct people to specific lots. There will no longer be cashiers to take payment or scan a prepaid pass.

Fans must purchase day of parking or activate their pre-paid parking session before entering the ballpark to avoid receiving a parking violation.

Price rates for 2024 remain the same as last season.

The new parking process does not impact tailgating in the parking lots. Visit brewers.com/Tailgating for information on tailgating at American Family Field.

