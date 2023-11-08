Milwaukee Brewers home game times in 2024 announced

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday announced dates and times for the team's home games in 2024.

According to a statement, during April, May and September, all weeknight games will start at 6:40 p.m. All weekday games during these months will begin at 12:10 p.m., except for a few exceptions.

According to the Brewers, in June, July and August, all weeknight games will start at 7:10 p.m. All weekday games during these months will get underway at 1:10 p.m.

Finally, the Brewers said Friday home games will start at 7:10 p.m., while all Saturday home games will have first pitch times of either 3:10 p.m. or 6:10 p.m. Home Sunday games, excluding the regular-season finale on Sept. 29 vs. the New York Mets (2:10 p.m.), will begin at 1:10 p.m.

