Milwaukee Brewers home game times in 2024 announced

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday announced dates and times for the team's home games in 2024.
According to a statement, during April, May and September, all weeknight games will start at 6:40 p.m. All weekday games during these months will begin at 12:10 p.m., except for a few exceptions.
According to the Brewers, in June, July and August, all weeknight games will start at 7:10 p.m. All weekday games during these months will get underway at 1:10 p.m.
Finally, the Brewers said Friday home games will start at 7:10 p.m., while all Saturday home games will have first pitch times of either 3:10 p.m. or 6:10 p.m. Home Sunday games, excluding the regular-season finale on Sept. 29 vs. the New York Mets (2:10 p.m.), will begin at 1:10 p.m.
Read the announcement below:
BREWERS ANNOUNCE 2024 HOME GAME TIMES
Home Opener Scheduled for April 2 at 3:10 p.m. vs. Minnesota
MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Brewers today announced home game times for the team’s 2024 regular-season schedule. The home opener is slated for Tuesday, April 2 at 3:10 p.m. against the Minnesota Twins.
During April, May and September, all weeknight games (Monday-Thursday) will start at 6:40 p.m. Excluding the home opener and games on Memorial Day (3:10 p.m. on May 27 vs. the Chicago Cubs) and Labor Day (TBD on Sept. 2 vs. the St. Louis Cardinals), all weekday games during these months will begin at 12:10 p.m.
In June, July and August, all weeknight games will start at 7:10 p.m. All weekday games during these months will get underway at 1:10 p.m.
All Friday home games will start at 7:10 p.m., while all Saturday home games will have first pitch times of either 3:10 p.m. or 6:10 p.m. Home Sunday games, excluding the regular-season finale on Sept. 29 vs. the New York Mets (2:10 p.m.), will begin at 1:10 p.m.
Please click here for a full schedule [brewers.us11.list-manage.com]. All game times are subject to change.