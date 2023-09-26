Watch Now
Milwaukee Brewers can clinch NL Central Tuesday night with win or Chicago Cubs loss

Going into Tuesday's games, the Brewers' magic number stands at 1, which means that either a Milwaukee victory or a Chicago loss will seal the Crew's fate, making them the 2023 NL Central champs.
Posted at 11:28 AM, Sep 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-26 12:28:32-04

Can you feel the electricity, Brewers fans?

Going into Tuesday's games, the Brewers' magic number stands at 1, which means that either a Milwaukee victory or a Chicago loss will seal the Crew's fate, making them the 2023 NL Central champs.

Here are the games to watch Tuesday night:

Cubs at Braves - 6:20 p.m. CT
Cardinals at Brewers - 6:40 p.m. CT

If both the Brewers lose and the Cubs win Tuesday night, Milwaukee will have another opportunity to clinch on Wednesday.

A 2023 championship would be the 4th time the Brewers have earned an NL Central Championship. They previously won the division in 2011, 2018, and 2021.

And though a division crown is the bigger prize, the Crew has already qualified for the playoffs, earning a postseason slot with a lopsided win over the Miami Marlins last week.

