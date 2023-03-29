Watch Now
Luke Voit guaranteed $2M in 1-year deal with Brewers

Posted at 2:45 PM, Mar 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-29 15:45:26-04

First baseman Luke Voit has a $2 million major league salary in his one-year contract with the Milwaukee Brewers, and the former big league home run champion can earn an additional $3 million in performance bonuses.

Voit's contract, announced Monday, includes a $12 million team option for 2024 with no buyout.

He can earn $500,000 each for 250, 300, 350, 400, 450 and 500 plate appearances in 2023.

If assigned to the minor leagues, his 2023 salary would be $200,000.

Voit attended spring training on a minor league contract and opted out last week, then agreed to the major league deal. He hit a two-run homer off Colorado's Ryan Feltner in an 8-1 spring training win Tuesday, leaving Voit with a .310 batting average, three homers and six RBIs in Cactus League games.

The 32-year-old hit .226 with 22 homers, 69 RBIs and a .308 on-base percentage in 135 games with the San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals last season, when he had a $5.45 million salary.

Voit’s best year came in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, when he batted .277 with a major league-high 22 homers and 52 RBIs in 56 games with the New York Yankees.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
