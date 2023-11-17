Love, discipline are Pat Murphy's beliefs as new Brewers manager

MILWAUKEE — At American Family Field on Thursday, the Milwaukee Brewers named Pat Murphy as the 20th manager in team history.

Reporter Lance Allan asked him specifically how he can be very very funny and engaging, like during the press conference, but in the dugout, he can definitely have that mean mug.

"Are there two sides to the new manager?" Allan asked.

"You know, I believe in love and discipline," Murphy said. "You know what I mean? In that order. Love, discipline. And sometimes it gets close. And not everybody understands it. I know my kids, they don't always understand it. But love and discipline is what this is about and with that, I think you can accomplish some things and it still can be fun."



"He has a look to him that, 'oh, you don't wanna mess with this guy,'" Brewers utility player and Fredonia native Owen Miller said. "But yeah, he's always... You start talking to him, he's always cracking jokes. I think that's kind of what you need though in a manager and stuff like that. You know that he's going to stand up for us and we know that he's gonna fight for his guys, fight for his team. I mean, if I was an umpire? I don't know if I would want to have Murph in my face screaming at me."

"For me coming back, and just being here, in this organization?" Brewers Associate Manager Rickie Weeks said. "Which, I mean, basically grew up here. So for me just being here, it's great."

Weeks also said that he heard from all of the Brewers from basically two decades ago. Everyone from Corey Hart to Prince Fielder to J.J. Hardy to Geoff Jenkins. All of his former teammates.