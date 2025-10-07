MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers silenced any concerns about Jackson Chourio’s hamstring injury with a resounding 7-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs in Game 2 of the National League Division Series at American Family Field on Monday night.

Chourio, just 21 years old, delivered the defining moment of the game with a three-run blast to center field in the fourth inning that erased any doubts about his health and gave Milwaukee the momentum it needed to take a commanding 2-0 series lead.

For a team that's not known for hitting the long ball very often, they're finding quite a bit of success in that category tonight.



Three homers on the night -- including this three-run bomb from Chourio -- and the Brewers are up 7-3 over the Cubs. pic.twitter.com/qHrRNmnpxC — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) October 7, 2025

“Unbelievable,” Brewers manager Pat Murphy said. “He’s 21 years old and doing the things he’s doing in the first couple of games here, in this environment — just know that’s special. That’s special. We all wish we could have that — have that it factor the way Jack-Jack does.”

The Brewers found their offensive rhythm through the long ball, with three home runs accounting for all seven of their runs. The power display showcased Milwaukee’s offensive versatility as they prepare for a potential series-clinching Game 3 in Chicago.

Watch: Brewers bats power past Cubs 7-3 to take 2-0 lead in NLDS

“A couple of days ago, it was getting a ton of singles and scoring,” Brewers third baseman Caleb Durbin said. “Today was a couple of big home runs with guys on base, so whatever is needed, we’re able to score in a lot of different ways.”

ANDREW FREAKING VAUGHN MAN



Two outs, two runners on, and a full count.



Incredible composure at the plate, and now we're all tied up again.#Brewers | #NLDS pic.twitter.com/Iqin5nyaPr — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) October 7, 2025

Milwaukee's bullpen stepped up after a rocky start from opener Aaron Ashby, who surrendered a three-run homer in the first inning to Seiya Suzuki. Jacob Misiorowski delivered a stellar performance with three scoreless innings, striking out four batters while throwing 31 pitches over 100 mph.

"I was so fired up," Misiorowski smiled. "Adrenaline pumping. Didn't really know where my feet were, but we landed, so it was fun."

Despite the early setback, Ashby remained confident in his team's ability to respond.

Jacob Misiorowski brought the heat in his #Postseason debut 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FNTdGVRfhq — MLB (@MLB) October 7, 2025

“As frustrated as I was with how I executed that pitch, I think there was just a confidence in our lineup that it wasn’t going to be the end of it,” Ashby said.

With Quinn Priester not appearing in Monday’s game, he is slated to start Game 3 for Milwaukee as the Brewers look to complete a sweep and advance to the National League Championship Series.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

