Home Crew Coalition, aimed at keeping American Family Field in Milwaukee, gets three new members

MILWAUKEE — The president of Leinenkugels, a former Milwaukee County Sheriff, and a senior vice president at Tri-City Bank have joined the Home Crew Coalition, a group of businesses working to keep Major League Baseball in the state.

According to the Milwaukee Business Journal, Leinenkugel's president Tony Bugher, former Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas, and Tri City National Bank senior vice president Ivan Gamboa all joined the efforts to keep the Brewers in Milwaukee.

Bugher said the importance of the coalition is driving awareness of the Milwaukee Brewers and American Family Field's current needs and understanding that it is truly a bipartisan effort.

“Tony, Earnell, and Ivan bring important perspectives to the board and we are proud to have them join the Crew,” Home Crew Coalition chairman Omar Shaikh said in a press release sent to the BizJournal. “The impact of Major League Baseball in Wisconsin is wide. It stretches across communities and sectors of our economy. I look forward to continuing to grow bipartisan support for a solution, and I am thrilled to have new voices joining our board who will be tireless advocates for baseball in Wisconsin.”

The BizJournal said the coalition reached out to Bugher in an effort to grow its board and increase the coalition's awareness. Leinenkugels already has a significant connection to the ballpark, as its beer is sold inside and Leinenkugels is the operator of the new taproom and restaurant at left field, the Barrel Yard.

Bugher told the BizJournal, "Naturally for us, at Leinenkugel's, we're passionate about baseball. We're passionate about the Brewers, very good partners. There is a lot of energy behind the effort to continue the Brewers being in Wisconsin."

He said no one wants to see a situation where the Brewers aren't in the city.

"It's important to understand that this is a bipartisan effort. There is no political aspirations behind this coalition other than connecting with political leaders throughout the state to just continue the conversation and have an open conversation. Our coalition is really designed and developed to support that message, so that's what we're going to do and that's what we stand behind," Bugher told the BizJournal.

Previous coverage

The Home Crew Coalition, chaired by Milwaukee area restaurateur and developer Omar Shaikh, has one goal: to find a solution to keep Major League Baseball in Wisconsin for the next generation. The coalition was formed after news that there was a serious need for resources to ensure American Family Field can continue to serve as the home of the Brewers.

According to a news release from the coalition, the group is comprised of leaders from all corners of the state. Each have their own diverse background.

One major factor that the coalition is using to persuade leaders to keep the MLB in Milwaukee is the fact that the Brewers' ballpark has generated an estimated $2.5 billion in statewide economic impact since it opened in 2001.

The coalition is not the first effort in the state to keep the Brewers in Milwaukee. Last month, Gov. Tony Evers proposed a plan to invest $290 million into the stadium, pulling from the state's $7 billion surplus.

Gov. Evers said back in February that without the investment, the Brewers and Major League Baseball (MLB) could leave at the end of the 2030 season when the current lease with American Family Field expires.

That plan, Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos declared to be dead on arrival. Republicans who control the Legislature have yet to unveil their own alternative, but talks have been ongoing in private.