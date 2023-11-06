Watch Now
Chicago Cubs hiring Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell: Report

The Chicago Cubs are hiring Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.
Quinn Harris/AP
FILE - Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell looks on before a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Chicago. Counsell is meeting with the Cleveland Guardians about their managerial opening, a person familiar with the discussions told The Associated Press on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Quinn Harris, File)
Posted at 12:33 PM, Nov 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-06 13:33:21-05

MILWAUKEE — The Chicago Cubs are hiring Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Rosenthal cited sources. The teams have not confirmed the news.

Counsell led the Milwaukee Brewers to the playoffs five times in the past six seasons, as the Associated Press reports.

Counsell's contract with Milwaukee expired last week; the Brewers are allowing him to look elsewhere while also hoping they can re-sign the coveted manager. Brewers principal owner Mark Attanasio has said on multiple occasions the team wants Counsell back in 2024.

Counsell played 16 seasons in the majors.

Milwaukee went 92-70 this season and won the NL Central title before getting swept by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the Wild Card Series.

Counsell took over as Milwaukee’s manager during the 2015 season after Ron Roenicke was fired. The Brewers had made a total of four playoff appearances before Counsell took over.

The longest-tenured manager in the National League, Counsell is 707-625 with the Brewers, giving him the club record for wins and games managed.

The AP contributed to this report.

