CC Sabathia to return to Milwaukee to be honored at Brewers game on Aug. 25

CC Sabathia's video-game-like numbers helped the Brewers break a 26-year playoff drought in 2008.
Posted at 2:57 PM, Aug 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-22 15:57:31-04

CC Sabathia spent three months with the Brewers. Does it still blow his mind that he's still a beloved figure in Milwaukee?

"Yeah it does," Sabathia said. "The feelings mutual. I always said that was my favorite summer playing in the big leagues."

He will return on Friday, Aug. 25 to commemorate the 15th anniversary. He will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Brewers-Padres game.

