Brice Turang shining early for the Milwaukee Brewers.

MILWAUKEE — Brewers second baseman Brice Turang is putting Major League Baseball on notice.

In Tuesday's home opener against the Minnesota Twins, which Milwaukee won 3-2, Turang recorded his seventh hit through four games while also stealing two bases.

“Everybody in the locker room wants to get hits," Turang said post-game. "That’s just part of the game, but continuing to work and continuing to do the right things and be the best version of yourself is what you strive for the most."

Turang leads the MLB with six stolen bases through four games.

In the bottom of the second, Turang connected on a curveball to centerfield, which loaded the bases for rookie phenom Jackson Chourio. The 20-year-old responded with a single to right field scoring Rhys Hoskins to put the Brewers up 1-0 over the Twins.

Turang's second hit Tuesday afternoon came the following inning off a double down the third baseline. Hoskins scored on the play to give the Brewers a 3-0 advantage.

Make it THREE straight multi-hit games for @BRiCEcTuRANG...



Oh, and it's the third inning pic.twitter.com/Iipn8YDwXs — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) April 2, 2024

While Turang's grand slam against the New York Mets last year was a memorable highlight from his rookie season, the second baseman finished 2023 with a .218 batting average and .585 OPS (on-base plus slugging).

To start 2024, Turang is 7-14 (.500) in the batter's box, which is tied for eighth in Major League Baseball.

“He’s still a long way away from how good he’s going to be, but he’s really confident," Brewers skipper Pat Murphy said. "Great defender and confident player right now — getting his hits. Not trying to do too much. There’s a lot to improve upon.”

The Brewers play Minnesota again Wednesday afternoon to close out a two-game series against the Twins. First pitch is at 12:10 p.m.