MILWAUKEE — The NL Central Champion Milwaukee Brewers will be competing against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the Wild Card round of the MLB playoffs, beginning Tuesday.

In the best-of-three series, Game 1 will be played on Tuesday, Game 2 will be played on Wednesday; and, if necessary, Game 3 will be played on Thursday.

All games will be played at American Family Field at 6:08 p.m. CT.