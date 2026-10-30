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Brewers visit Lambeau Field the day after clinching the World Series

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Milwaukee Brewers' Brandon Woodruff carries the World Series trophy on to Lambeau field during the Green Bay Packers and Carolina Panthers NFL football game in Green Bay, Wis., Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
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GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Less than 24 hours after clinching the franchise's first World Series championship in Florida, Brewers players walked onto Lambeau Field to a rousing applause from Packers fans Thursday night.

Veteran pitcher Brandon Woodruff carried the Commissioner's Trophy out onto the field, joined by several teammates including team captain Christian Yelich.

A few players, including fan-favorite outfielder Sal Frelick, did a Lambeau Leap.

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World Series Champions Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Sal Frelick, center, leaps into the stands as arrives with his baseball team during the first half of an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Carolina Panthers in Green Bay, Wis., Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

The Brewers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-1 Tuesday to win the World Series in five games.

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Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich holds the World Series trophy at Lambeau field during the Green Bay Packers and Carolina Panthers NFL football game in Green Bay, Wis., Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
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Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich holds up the World Series trophy at Lambeau field during the Green Bay Packers and Carolina Panthers NFL football game in Green Bay, Wis., Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

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