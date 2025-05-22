Watch Now
Brewers travel to Pittsburgh for 4-game set against the Pirates beginning Thursday

Aaron Gash/AP
Milwaukee Brewers' William Contreras reacts during the third inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Tuesday, May 20, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Milwaukee Brewers (24-26, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (17-33, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 5:40 p.m. CDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: TBD; Pirates: Mike Burrows (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -123, Pirates +104; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates host the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday to open a four-game series.

Pittsburgh has a 17-33 record overall and an 11-14 record at home. The Pirates have gone 3-22 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Milwaukee is 9-16 on the road and 24-26 overall. The Brewers have an 18-4 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oneil Cruz has five doubles and eight home runs while hitting .221 for the Pirates. Jared Triolo is 4 for 31 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Rhys Hoskins has nine doubles and seven home runs for the Brewers. Sal Frelick is 9 for 36 with a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .216 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Brewers: 5-5, .208 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (thumb), Nick Gonzales: 60-Day IL (ankle), Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Mayza: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Endy Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (finger), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quintana: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Perkins: 60-Day IL (shin), Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (oblique), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (lat), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
