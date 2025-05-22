Brewers travel to Pittsburgh for 4-game set against the Pirates beginning Thursday

Milwaukee Brewers (24-26, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (17-33, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 5:40 p.m. CDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: TBD; Pirates: Mike Burrows (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -123, Pirates +104; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates host the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday to open a four-game series.

Pittsburgh has a 17-33 record overall and an 11-14 record at home. The Pirates have gone 3-22 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Milwaukee is 9-16 on the road and 24-26 overall. The Brewers have an 18-4 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oneil Cruz has five doubles and eight home runs while hitting .221 for the Pirates. Jared Triolo is 4 for 31 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Rhys Hoskins has nine doubles and seven home runs for the Brewers. Sal Frelick is 9 for 36 with a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .216 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Brewers: 5-5, .208 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (thumb), Nick Gonzales: 60-Day IL (ankle), Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Mayza: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Endy Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (finger), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quintana: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Perkins: 60-Day IL (shin), Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (oblique), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (lat), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.