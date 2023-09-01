Brewers shortstop Willy Adames teams up with SC Johnson to take on plastic pollution

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers teamed up with SC Johnson to help make the environment a better place.

Cups used at American Family Field were recycled into special-edition "Scrubbing Bubbles" bottles. Andrienne Pedersen works for SC Johnson.

"We are so thrilled to be able to partner with the Milwaukee Brewers," Adrienne says. "To help them become the first US professional sports team to link a waste stream to a product. Think about the 700,000 cups that are used a year at American Family Field. Those might be going to the landfill, but now they can get new life in our Scrubbing Bubbles bottles."

On hand for the unveiling of the special-edition Scrubbing Bubbles was Brewers Shortstop Willy Adames. He's passionate about this because he's seen the pollution problems in his country of the Dominican Republic.

"I am passionate about it," Willy explains. "Me coming from the Dominican, we have a big problem with plastic on the island. It's affected the ocean, rivers, and our air. Taking this partnership to the DR, I can help make my country a better place for the next generation."