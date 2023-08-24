Brewers rally against Twins' bullpen again to win 8-7 in 10 innings

MILWAUKEE — Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers sweated out an extra-inning victory on one of the hottest days in their home stadium's history.

Adames homered, singled home the tying run and then scored the winning run on Brice Turang's two-out infield hit in the 10th inning of the Brewers' 8-7 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday. It was 97 degrees for the first pitch, the third-highest game-time temperature at American Family Field since it opened as Miller Park in 2001.

“It was really hot, but that's just part of the game,” Adames said. “I think hot is better than cold, to play baseball at least.”

Adames is heating up after an extended cold stretch.

He has gone 10 of 22 with three homers and nine RBIs over his last five games to raise his batting average from .201 to .214 and improve his OPS from .661 to .696.

“I think Willy was really pressing there for a while, wanting to contribute to the team," Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes said. “It's good to see him swing the bat again and get that confidence going.”

After rallying from a three-run deficit to force extra innings, the Brewers scored two runs in the bottom of the 10th off Jhoan Durán (2-6) to win their fifth straight game. Durán was working a second inning after holding the Brewers scoreless in the ninth.

“We put a lot out there today," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “It's a disappointing game to not come out on top in. We gave up five runs in the last four or five innings of the game with our best relievers going out there, late-inning guys who've been really good for us this year. We just happened to not get it done.”

Adames led off the 10th with a single up the middle that drove in automatic runner Carlos Santana. Adames advanced to second when the ball rolled past Twins center fielder Michael A. Taylor and moved to third on Andruw Monasterio’s fly to right.

Turang followed with a chopper to the left side of the infield and beat third baseman Royce Lewis’ throw to first for the rookie's first career walk-off hit.

“I knew as soon as he hit it, I was like there's no way (the Twins are) going to get him out with his speed,” Adames said.

The AL Central-leading Twins took a 7-6 lead in the top of the 10th when Ryan Jeffers' two-out infield single scored Joey Gallo from third. Jeffers fell down on his way to first but still slid in safely ahead of the throw from pitcher Elvis Peguero (4-4), who initially mishandled the slow dribbler.

Minnesota built a 6-3 advantage by hitting three two-out homers off Burnes.

Royce Lewis’ two-run homer to left-center put the Twins ahead in the third. Michael A. Taylor’s two-run blast in the fourth put the Twins back ahead. Kyle Farmer added a solo shot in the sixth.

Milwaukee responded against Minnesota's bullpen.

Adames homered for the second straight day, delivering a two-run drive off Emilio Pagán that cut Minnesota’s lead to 6-5. Tyrone Taylor tied the game with a solo shot to left center off Caleb Thielbar in the seventh.

Milwaukee's William Contreras also homered.

Minnesota turned to its bullpen after starter Kenta Maeda threw 92 pitches — six off his season high — over five innings and retired the last eight men he faced. The Brewers beat the Twins 7-3 on Tuesday by scoring five sixth-inning runs against Dylan Floro after starter Bailey Ober also retired his final eight batters.

HOW HOT WAS IT?

The only two hotter game-time temperatures at American Family Field came on consecutive days more than a decade ago.

“It was like playing in a sauna out there," Baldelli said.

The roof was partially open, as approved by Major League Baseball, to provide shade for fans in a stadium without air conditioning.

The ballpark record for the hottest opening-pitch temperature was 101 degrees on July 5, 2012, against the Miami Marlins. One day earlier, it was 100 when Milwaukee hosted Miami.

