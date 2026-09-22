Brewers playoff ticket presale begins Tuesday for Wisconsin residents

MILWAUKEE (NBC 26) — Wisconsin residents can purchase Milwaukee Brewers playoff tickets starting Tuesday morning.

The Wisconsin Resident single-game ticket presale is available from Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 10 a.m. CT until 11:59 a.m. Wednesday, when tickets go on sale for the general public.

Qualified fans can purchase tickets during the presale here. For all other tickets, fans can head to the Brewers Ticket Office, which is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. as well as on game days beginning at 9 a.m. through the 5th inning of that day's scheduled game, according to the MLB website. You can also call the ticket office's phone number at (414) 902-4000.