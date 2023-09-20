Brewers pitcher J.C. Mejía receives 162-game suspension after positive drug test

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers pitcher J.C. Mejía has received a 162-game suspension without pay after testing positive for Stanozolol, Major League Baseball (MLB) announced Wednesday.

Brewers Senior Vice President and General Manager Matt Arnold issued the following statement regarding the suspension:

“The Milwaukee Brewers fully support MLB's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program and share in the goal of eliminating performance-enhancing substances from our game."

This is Mejía's second penalty for the same substance. Last year, he was suspended for 80 games.

"Stanozolol is a synthetic steroid that is derived from testosterone," according to the United States Anti-Doping Agency.

According to ESPN, the 27-year-old is the first player to be suspended under the major league drug agreement this season.

Mejía has appeared in nine MLB games this season. He has been on the injured list with a shoulder issue since Aug. 15, ESPN reports.