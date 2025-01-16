Brewers mourn 'Mr. Baseball,' Bob Uecker, who has died at age 90

MILWAUKEE (TMJ4) — Milwaukee Brewers and broadcasting legend Bob Uecker passed away Thursday at the age of 90, the Brewers announced.

“Today, we take on the heaviest of burdens. Today, we say goodbye to our beloved friend, Bob Uecker," a statement from the Brewers reads.

We are heartbroken to announce that Brewers icon & Baseball Hall of Famer Bob Uecker passed away today at the age of 90 pic.twitter.com/EJRBC8Cjj4 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) January 16, 2025

“Ueck was the light of the Brewers, the soundtrack of our summers, the laughter in our hearts, and his passing is a profound loss. He was the heart and soul of Wisconsin and a dear friend. Bob loved people; his presence warmed every room and he had a way of welcoming all of us into his world as if we were lifelong friends.

“Saying goodbye to Bob shakes us all. He was so much more than a Milwaukee Brewers icon. He was a national treasure. Bob entertained us with his words and storytelling, so it is no surprise that his passing now leaves us at a loss for our own words.

“There is no describing the impact Ueck had on so many, and no words for how much he was loved. We are left with a giant void in our hearts, but also remember the laughter and joy he brought to our lives throughout the years.”

This is a developing story - we will update it throughout the day.