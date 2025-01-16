Watch Now
Brewers mourn 'Mr. Baseball,' Bob Uecker, who has died at age 90

Charlie Riedel/AP
Milwaukee Brewers sportscaster Bob Uecker speaks at a news conference Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, in Milwaukee. Uecker describes the most unique season of his half century as a Milwaukee Brewers' broadcaster with the wit that has helped make him one of the game’s most recognizable voices. “All of this stuff for me is totally new,” Uecker said Wednesday, July 22, 2020 during a Zoom session with reporters. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
MILWAUKEE (TMJ4) — Milwaukee Brewers and broadcasting legend Bob Uecker passed away Thursday at the age of 90, the Brewers announced.

“Today, we take on the heaviest of burdens. Today, we say goodbye to our beloved friend, Bob Uecker," a statement from the Brewers reads.

“Ueck was the light of the Brewers, the soundtrack of our summers, the laughter in our hearts, and his passing is a profound loss. He was the heart and soul of Wisconsin and a dear friend. Bob loved people; his presence warmed every room and he had a way of welcoming all of us into his world as if we were lifelong friends.

“Saying goodbye to Bob shakes us all. He was so much more than a Milwaukee Brewers icon. He was a national treasure. Bob entertained us with his words and storytelling, so it is no surprise that his passing now leaves us at a loss for our own words.

“There is no describing the impact Ueck had on so many, and no words for how much he was loved. We are left with a giant void in our hearts, but also remember the laughter and joy he brought to our lives throughout the years.”

This is a developing story - we will update it throughout the day.

