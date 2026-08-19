Brewers match MLB's modern-era record for biggest shutout, beating Mariners 22-0

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers matched baseball's modern-era record for the biggest shutout, beating the Seattle Mariners 22-0 on Tuesday night behind three-run homers from Christian Yelich, David Hamilton and Luis Lara and a two-run shot by Jake Bauers.

The major league-best Brewers (78-48) matched a franchise record for runs in a game. Since 1901, the only previous 22-0 victories were by Pittsburgh over the host Chicago Cubs on Sept. 16, 1975 and by Cleveland at the New York Yankees on Aug. 31, 2004.

Bauers scored the Brewers' first run in colorful fashion. He doubled with two outs in the first against Bryce Miller (4-7). William Contreras singled, and left fielder Randy Arozarena's throw to the plate easily beat Bauers, who slapped at catcher Cal Raleigh's mitt on his slide. Raleigh dropped the ball, and Bauers dived back to the plate.

Yelich's homer made it 6-0 in the fifth. Hamilton went deep in the sixth to make it 9-0, and Bauers' 22nd homer later in the inning made it 11-0.

Aaron Gash/AP Photo/Aaron Gash Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich hits a three-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Milwaukee scored nine times in the eighth against Mariners infielder Leo Rivas, including Lara's homer, which was the first of his career.

Kyle Harrison (10-3), who allowed eight runs (three earned) over 4 2/3 innings in his previous start, held the Mariners to two hits in five innings. Shane Drohan worked two innings, Grant Anderson pitched the eighth and catcher Gary Sánchez completed the five-hitter, working around two hits in the ninth while throwing several pitches under 40 mph.

Hamilton's four RBIs were a career high. Yelich and Lara also drove in four runs each, and Garrett Mitchell had four hits.

Up next

Seattle’s RHP Logan Gilbert (9-7, 3.28 ERA) and Milwaukee’s RHP Dustin May (6-7, 4.13) start on Wednesday.