Brewers host the Pirates Monday, looking to extend streak to 10 games

Jeffrey Phelps/AP
Milwaukee Brewers' Isaac Collins reacts after he hit a walk-off home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Sunday, Aug.10, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Pittsburgh Pirates (51-68, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (73-44, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Andrew Heaney (5-9, 4.77 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 80 strikeouts); Brewers: Jose Quintana (9-4, 3.57 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -205, Pirates +171; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the Pittsburgh Pirates to begin a three-game series.

Milwaukee has a 73-44 record overall and a 39-20 record in home games. The Brewers have a 53-6 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Pittsburgh is 17-39 in road games and 51-68 overall. The Pirates have gone 27-6 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Monday's game is the eighth meeting between these teams this season. The Brewers have a 4-3 advantage in the season series.

The Brewers come in riding a nine-game winning streak, including a 7-6 comeback win over the Mets Sunday. Isaac Collins hit a walk-off home run in the ninth inning.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich has 13 doubles, 21 home runs and 74 RBIs for the Brewers. William Contreras is 12 for 40 with a double and six home runs over the last 10 games.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa leads the Pirates with a .273 batting average, and has 15 doubles, two triples, a home run, 16 walks and 32 RBIs. Nick Gonzales is 17 for 43 with three RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 9-1, .306 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

Pirates: 4-6, .262 batting average, 6.44 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Logan Henderson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jacob Misiorowski: 15-Day IL (leg), Jackson Chourio: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Bauers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Rhys Hoskins: 10-Day IL (thumb), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (ribs), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Chase Shugart: 15-Day IL (knee), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Mayza: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
