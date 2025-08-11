Brewers host the Pirates Monday, looking to extend streak to 10 games

Pittsburgh Pirates (51-68, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (73-44, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Andrew Heaney (5-9, 4.77 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 80 strikeouts); Brewers: Jose Quintana (9-4, 3.57 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -205, Pirates +171; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the Pittsburgh Pirates to begin a three-game series.

Milwaukee has a 73-44 record overall and a 39-20 record in home games. The Brewers have a 53-6 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Pittsburgh is 17-39 in road games and 51-68 overall. The Pirates have gone 27-6 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Monday's game is the eighth meeting between these teams this season. The Brewers have a 4-3 advantage in the season series.

The Brewers come in riding a nine-game winning streak, including a 7-6 comeback win over the Mets Sunday. Isaac Collins hit a walk-off home run in the ninth inning.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich has 13 doubles, 21 home runs and 74 RBIs for the Brewers. William Contreras is 12 for 40 with a double and six home runs over the last 10 games.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa leads the Pirates with a .273 batting average, and has 15 doubles, two triples, a home run, 16 walks and 32 RBIs. Nick Gonzales is 17 for 43 with three RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 9-1, .306 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

Pirates: 4-6, .262 batting average, 6.44 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Logan Henderson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jacob Misiorowski: 15-Day IL (leg), Jackson Chourio: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Bauers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Rhys Hoskins: 10-Day IL (thumb), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (ribs), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Chase Shugart: 15-Day IL (knee), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Mayza: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.