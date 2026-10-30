OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — As the Milwaukee Brewers celebrate their first World Series championship, fans from all over the country are coming to join in and whip up the fun — including one fan who traveled from Montana.

Joey Robinette is a lifelong Brewers fan, and for him, the celebration arrived on an especially meaningful day.

"Today is my birthday, but more importantly, we are celebrating the 2026 world champions Milwaukee Brewers, baby," Robinette said.

Robinette spoke with me at the Summerfest grounds, where the Brewers gathered for a rally after parading through the streets of the city. He said the moment had been a long time coming.

"I've been waiting for this moment for 31 years," Robinette said. "I'm going out. I'm living the dream, and let's go, Milwaukee. Today's our day."

WATCH THE FULL BROADCAST HERE:

Brewers fans travel from afar to celebrate Milwaukee's World Series win

He wasn't alone. Brewers outfielder Sal Frelick joked about having one beer for every person there — and he'd have his work cut out for him. City estimates put the total attendance around a quarter of a million people.

Another fan I ran into, Michael Blanchard, remembers the last parade for the American League championship in 1982. He shared his deep ties to the Brewers legacy.

"Well in 1977, a kid named Roger Glass and myself, we were Bernie Brewer that season," Blanchard said. "And we were just kids, but that really started our love for the city and our love for the team."

From mascots to Montanans, it was a day baseball fans in Wisconsin will never forget.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.