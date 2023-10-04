Brewers fans from near and far flood American Family Field for Game 1 of NL Wild Card

MILWAUKEE — Fans from near and far flooded American Family Field Tuesday night, all bringing hope and excitement to the post-season, as the Brewers took on the Diamondbacks in Game 1.

Tuesday was a sold-out game and lovers of the Brew Crew brought the energy. Not to mention on a perfect night for the weather. Fans used the postseason to make memories with their loved ones.

"We wanna cheer on the Brewers," Lynn Garcia said. "We want to see them go all the way to the World Series."

The Garcia family was just one of many that have hopes for the World Series. They traveled from Gilbert, Arizona for tonight's game.

"We flew 1,8000 miles and we were able to catch a game in October," Zach Garcia said.

Zach says he is glad to be back home in Milwaukee cheering for the Brewers. But his 10-year-old son Arden was conflicted.

"He said, do I cheer for the team where I was born or do I cheer for the team where you were born?' So I think he made the right choice, definitely," Zach said.

A choice Ayden Maresh would agree with too. He came to the game with his grandfather.

"Go Brewers and see if they hit a home run," Ayden said.

And that they did! Inside of American Family Field, memories were made.

Truman and Nate Hornung from Wauwatosa used the game to have a father-son bonding moment.

"I think it's fun just to have some alone time with my dad," Truman said. "I have three siblings and I don't really get that one-on-one time so it's just fun to be here with him."

Nate, Truman's dad, couldn't agree more.

"Growing up in Milwaukee, it's not like we had a lot of good years right so seeing the Brewers now in the post-season, winning the division, with our sons, it doesn't get any better."