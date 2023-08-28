Brewers fans can guarantee 2023 postseason tickets with 2024 deposit plan

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers said in a statement Monday there is a way for fans to purchase 2023 postseason tickets to all potential action at American Family Field by placing a deposit on a 2024 Season Ticket Plan.

According to the team, fans who place deposits on a 2024 Season Ticket Plan can get top-flight seats for every game in their plan, ticket savings of up to 25 percent off the per-game price, and "exclusive rewards and experiences."

Read the full announcement below: