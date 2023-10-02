Watch Now
Brewers fan favorite Nyjer Morgan will throw out first pitch for the Brewers in playoff series this week

In addition to Morgan, legendary broadcaster Bob Uecker will also throw out a first pitch this week in series vs. Diamondbacks
The Arizona Diamondbacks have been named the third NL wild card team to go against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday, October 3rd.
Posted at 12:00 PM, Oct 02, 2023
MILWAUKEE — A familiar face from the Brewers' 2011 playoff run is returning to Milwaukee this week to throw out a ceremonial first pitch.

Former outfielder Nyjer Morgan will appear at American Family Field on Wednesday, October 4 to throw out the ceremonial first pitch for Game 2 of the National League Wild Card Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the team announced Monday.

Morgan, whose colorful personality and "Tony Plush" persona earned him fan favorite status during his time in Milwaukee, played a key role in the team's 2011 playoff push. His season culminated in a walk-off hit in the 10th inning of Game 5 of the NLDS against - you guessed it - the Diamondbacks.

That hit clinched the series for Milwaukee, who later lost in the NLCS to the St. Louis Cardinals.

In addition to Morgan, legendary broadcaster Bob Uecker will also throw out a first pitch this week - he'll appear at Game 1 of the series on Tuesday.

Here's the schedule for the National League Wild Card series featuring the Crew. All games will be at American Family Field:

  • Game 1: Tuesday, October 3 at 6:08 p.m.
  • Game 2: Wednesday, October 4 at 6:08 p.m.
  • Game 3*: Thursday, October 5 at 6:08 p.m.

* = if necessary

