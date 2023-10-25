Watch Now
SportsMLBMilwaukee Brewers

Actions

Brewers' Craig Counsell interviewing with the New York Mets: Report

Craig Counsell, the manager of the Milwaukee Brewers, is interviewing with the New York Mets for the same position, according to ESPN.
Craig Counsell
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell looks around the stadium during a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Craig Counsell
Posted at 12:10 PM, Oct 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-25 13:10:59-04

MILWAUKEE — Craig Counsell, the manager of the Milwaukee Brewers, is interviewing with the New York Mets for the same position, according to ESPN.

ESPN cited a source.

Counsell has led the Brewers to the 707-625 mark since becoming manager in 2015, the sports network notes.

Former Brewers president David Stearns currently works for the Mets as the new president of baseball operations. Stearns left the Brewers in 2022.

The Mets are looking to replace former manager Buck Showalter, who the team fired at the start of October due to a disappointing season.

53-year-old Counsell has led the Brewers to three National League Central titles and five postseason appearances in the past six seasons. He led the Brewers to the NL Championship Series in 2018.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Brandon_Kinnard.jpg

Learn More About Sports Director Brandon Kinnard
John_Miller.jpg

Learn More About Sports Reporter John Miller