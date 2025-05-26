Brewers back home to face Red Sox after series split with Pirates

Boston Red Sox (27-28, third in the AL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (26-28, fourth in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Monday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Garrett Crochet (4-3, 1.98 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 78 strikeouts); Brewers: Chad Patrick (2-4, 3.23 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -157, Brewers +132; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox take on the Milwaukee Brewers after Jarren Duran had four hits on Sunday in a 5-1 loss to the Orioles.

Milwaukee has gone 15-10 at home and 26-28 overall. The Brewers have a 19-5 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Boston is 27-28 overall and 11-14 in road games. Red Sox hitters have a collective .425 slugging percentage to rank fifth in the majors.

Monday's game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins has a .288 batting average to lead the Brewers, and has nine doubles and seven home runs. William Contreras is 12 for 35 with a home run and three RBIs over the past 10 games.

Wilyer Abreu leads the Red Sox with 12 home runs while slugging .506. Carlos Narvaez is 16 for 35 with four doubles, a home run and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .231 batting average, 3.95 ERA, outscored by five runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .253 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quintana: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Perkins: 60-Day IL (shin), Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (lat), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Alex Bregman: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (knee), Masataka Yoshida: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kutter Crawford: 60-Day IL (knee), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (flexor), Romy Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (back), Richard Fitts: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Zach Penrod: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow)