Assembly committee to hold public hearing on $700M Brewers stadium funding

In the newest plan, Milwaukee and Milwaukee County would cover about $200 million of the $700 million funding bill.
Posted at 10:22 AM, Sep 29, 2023
An Assembly committee will hold a public hearing on the $700 million Milwaukee Brewers stadium funding next week.

The Committee on State Affairs will host the public hearing on Thursday, Oct. 5 at 11 a.m. at the Tommy G. Thompson Youth Center at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

According to an agenda, the public hearing will include topics related to the funding for improvements of baseball park facilities.

Last week, Republican legislators announced a bill devoting more than $614 million in public funding to repair and renovate the Brewers' stadium.

This bill still needs to be approved by both houses of the state legislature and Governor Tony Evers.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
