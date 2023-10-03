Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is emo now

The former Marquette star arrived to Media Day on Monday sporting a new "emo" hairstyle.
Jimmy Butler showed up and showed out for Miami Heat media day on Monday. The former Marquette star arrived to speak to the press sporting a new "emo" hairstyle.
Posted at 8:20 AM, Oct 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-03 09:20:49-04

Jimmy Butler showed up and showed out for Miami Heat media day on Monday.

The former Marquette star arrived to speak to the press sporting a new "emo" hairstyle.

He also had eye, lip, and nose piercings, along with black painted fingernails.

Butler joked with the media, saying "I'm very emotional right now. This is my emo state, and I like this. This is me. This is how I'm feeling as of late."

Butler had his teammates shocked by his new look.

During the team picture, Bam Adebayo could not stop laughing.

Watch the full Today's Talker segment above.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Brandon_Kinnard.jpg

Learn More About Sports Director Brandon Kinnard
John_Miller.jpg

Learn More About Sports Reporter John Miller