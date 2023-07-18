Meet Rose Lavelle, the UW-Madison grad playing for the US Women's National Team in the FIFA World Cup

MILWAUKEE — The United States Women's National Team has Wisconsin connections.

Rose Lavelle is playing for the team as they head to the FIFA World Cup on Friday. It starts off with a game against Vietnam at 8 p.m. central time. The US then plays the Netherlands at 8 p.m. on July 26 and then Portugal at 2 a.m. on Aug. 1.

Lavelle graduated from UW-Madison, where she played college soccer, in 2016. The 28-year-old midfielder started her career with the Boston Breakers and then Washington Spirit. During the 2019 World Cup, she started six games and scored three goals. The same year she was named 6th best player in the world. During the 2020 Olympics, she scored one goal for the US. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio. She currently plays for the OL Reign in Seattle, Washington.

During an interview with NBC Sports, Lavelle said:

“I’d like to think I’ve grown tremendously on and off the field since 2019,” Lavelle said. “Just becoming more of an experienced player and being a good role model for the younger players, like the girls did with me in 2019. I’ve also tried to emphasize my recovery and pre/post-training routines to assure I’m at my best when I step on the pitch. Within the game itself, my style hasn’t changed drastically, but I’ve definitely picked up more knowledge of what to do in certain situations and how to better impact the team.”

“I’ve been doing a lot of things – like stretching, massages, etc. – to help with my recovery process,” Lavelle said regarding her knee injury. “Icy Hot PRO has also been essential to my recovery process as it helps me relieve my muscles and joints after a game or training session. You can tell it’s been made for muscles and joints that’ve been pushed to their limits – it’s a next-level pain reliever.”

“I’d say our biggest strength is our depth and versatility,” Lavelle told NBC Sports. “We have a whole roster of talented players who are capable and ready to step up should their name be called … We go into every match and tournament with the objective of winning, so this one isn’t any different. We have a great group of girls on and off the pitch who have the same goal for our trip. This World Cup will be tougher than any, considering the investment other countries are starting to put into the women’s game.”

The USWNT roster by position with club affiliation:

Goalkeepers: Aubrey Kingsbury (Washington Spirit), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

Defenders: Alana Cook (OL Reign), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns), Emily Fox (North Carolina Courage), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Kelley O’Hara (Gotham), Emily Sonnett (OL Reign).

Midfielders: Savannah DeMelo (Racing Louisville FC), Julie Ertz (Angel City), Lindsey Horan (Lyon), Rose Lavelle, (OL Reign), Kristie Mewis (Gotham), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit).

Forwards: Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns), Alyssa Thompson (Angel City), Lynn Williams (Gotham FC).

2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live



When: July 20 to August 20

Group stage kick-off times: 12:30am, 1am, 1:30am, 3am, 3:30am, 4am, 6am, 7am, 8am, 8:30am, 8pm, 9pm, 10pm (all ET)

Location: Australia and New Zealand

TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock

Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

